Hauck Aufhäuser In… Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC)

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($119.39) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of ETR:CWC opened at €81.40 ($83.06) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €83.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $585.36 million and a P/E ratio of 14.19. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €75.00 ($76.53) and a 52-week high of €132.40 ($135.10).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

