Haverford Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after purchasing an additional 984,905 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $80,223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $56,198,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after buying an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $108.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.97. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

