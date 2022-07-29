Haverford Trust Co Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $335,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Chubb by 12,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,828,000 after purchasing an additional 467,626 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $57,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $185.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $164.13 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.85.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

