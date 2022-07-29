Haverford Trust Co Has $1.30 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Cowen cut their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.16.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $85.86 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $302.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

