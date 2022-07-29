Haverford Trust Co Has $1.81 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Church & Dwight by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $96.21 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average is $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

