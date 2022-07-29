Haverford Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Stock Up 3.1 %

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $159.42 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.96 and a 200 day moving average of $195.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

