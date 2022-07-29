Haverford Trust Co Sells 3,411 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NOC opened at $454.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $463.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.47.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.73.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

