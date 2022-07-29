Haverford Trust Co Sells 925 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

Hershey Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $224.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $5,268,388.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,968,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

