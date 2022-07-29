Head-To-Head Contrast: Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of XL Fleet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Autoliv and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 4.12% 11.35% 3.97% XL Fleet -249.90% -14.60% -13.33%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 0 7 7 0 2.50 XL Fleet 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Autoliv and XL Fleet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Autoliv presently has a consensus price target of $97.27, suggesting a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Autoliv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autoliv is more favorable than XL Fleet.

Risk & Volatility

Autoliv has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autoliv and XL Fleet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $8.23 billion 0.91 $435.00 million $3.84 22.34 XL Fleet $15.60 million 11.19 $28.79 million ($0.35) -3.53

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet. XL Fleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autoliv beats XL Fleet on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

