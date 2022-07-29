Head to Head Review: Edgio (EGIO) vs. The Competition

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) is one of 231 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Edgio to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Edgio has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgio’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Edgio alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Edgio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgio -22.60% -24.22% -10.80% Edgio Competitors -26.28% -53.56% -8.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

51.3% of Edgio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Edgio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Edgio and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edgio $217.63 million -$54.76 million -6.49 Edgio Competitors $3.33 billion $326.51 million 19.05

Edgio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Edgio. Edgio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Edgio and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Edgio Competitors 751 5510 11646 261 2.63

Edgio presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.63%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.64%. Given Edgio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Edgio is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Edgio rivals beat Edgio on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Edgio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgio, Inc. provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery. It also offers edge computing services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious website attacks and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit, hardware, and rack space services. It serves companies operating in the media, entertainment, gaming, technology and software, enterprise, retail, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 20222. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.