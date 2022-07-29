Head-To-Head Survey: Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Synovus Financial and UMB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89 UMB Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Synovus Financial currently has a consensus price target of $53.15, indicating a potential upside of 33.21%. UMB Financial has a consensus price target of $107.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.86%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than UMB Financial.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synovus Financial pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Synovus Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

79.5% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of UMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 34.48% 16.40% 1.29% UMB Financial 26.95% 12.16% 0.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synovus Financial and UMB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $2.10 billion 2.76 $760.47 million $4.79 8.33 UMB Financial $1.34 billion 3.25 $353.02 million $7.51 11.96

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than UMB Financial. Synovus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats UMB Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 289 branches and 389 ATMs in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service. The Institutional Banking segment offers asset management and healthcare service provided to institutional client; and fund administration and accounting, investor service and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, alternative investment service, fixed income sale, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow service, as well as institutional custody service. This segment also provides healthcare payment solution includes custodial service for health saving accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrator, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit account, retail credit card, private banking, installment loan, home equity line of credit, residential mortgage, and small business loan, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance service, and advisory and trust service. It operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

