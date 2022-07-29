HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000740 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $61.45 million and approximately $765.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003001 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000738 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001714 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001935 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

