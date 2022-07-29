Helium (HNT) Price Hits $9.09

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.09 or 0.00038130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $17.41 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helium has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00100524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00236899 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007951 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000246 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,712,485 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

