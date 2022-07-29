Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Trading 17.6% Higher

Hensoldt AG (OTC:HNSDF – Get Rating) shares traded up 17.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 25.35 and last traded at 25.35. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 637 shares. The stock had previously closed at 21.56.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hensoldt in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 23.49.

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

