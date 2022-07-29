Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Hercules Capital stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,117,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after buying an additional 73,987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,871,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after buying an additional 396,491 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,938,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 882,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,390,000. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.