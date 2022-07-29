Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 85,902 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after buying an additional 115,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.