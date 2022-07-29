HEX (HEX) Market Capitalization Tops $8.54 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, HEX has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $8.54 billion and $11.34 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.64 or 0.00434976 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000714 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.81 or 0.01948659 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002026 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00295665 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000663 BTC.
HEX Coin Profile
HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.win.
HEX Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
