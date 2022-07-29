Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Receives Maintains Rating from Morgan Stanley

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research upped their price target on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of HXL opened at $60.18 on Friday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,217 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,749,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after acquiring an additional 372,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.