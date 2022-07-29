Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,536 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,548,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,403. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leary Dan O purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,813.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

