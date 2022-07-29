HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

HMN Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HMNF opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $103.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.17. HMN Financial has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HMN Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HMN Financial stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,543 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.21% of HMN Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.