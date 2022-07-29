HollyGold (HGOLD) Market Cap Hits $1.10 Million

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HollyGold has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. HollyGold has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $19,467.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HollyGold alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.33 or 0.00871936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015652 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001724 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold was first traded on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,442,499 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld.

Buying and Selling HollyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HollyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HollyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.