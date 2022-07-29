Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.64.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Homology Medicines to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.10 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, FIX reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Institutional Trading of Homology Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of -0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 49.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

