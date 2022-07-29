Honest Hits Market Cap of $942,074.18 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Honest has a total market cap of $942,074.18 and approximately $442.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $205.49 or 0.00852566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00015647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.