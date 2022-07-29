Honest Hits Market Cap of $942,074.18 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Honest has a total market cap of $942,074.18 and approximately $442.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $205.49 or 0.00852566 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00015647 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001684 BTC.
Honest Coin Profile
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.
Buying and Selling Honest
