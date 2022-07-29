Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Raised to $190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.54.

HON stock opened at $190.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.45. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

