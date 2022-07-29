Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HMN traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,350. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at about $314,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

