Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:HMN traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,350. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.54.
Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators
In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at about $314,000.
About Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.
Read More
