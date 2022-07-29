Hosking Partners LLP Has $10.23 Million Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,092 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in International Seaways by 697.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in International Seaways by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,715,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after acquiring an additional 189,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,050.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $642,940. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE INSW opened at $23.68 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $24.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -15.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.