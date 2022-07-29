Hosking Partners LLP Sells 1,503 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMG opened at $87.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.23. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $72.58 and a 1 year high of $182.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

