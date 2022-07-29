Hosking Partners LLP Sells 230,482 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,482 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,273,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,284 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 277,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $37,653,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,012,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 444,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.84. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. StockNews.com cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.