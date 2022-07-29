Hosking Partners LLP Sells 2,632 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Caesars Entertainment worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.29. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

