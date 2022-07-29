Hosking Partners LLP Sells 4,397 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 258,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

