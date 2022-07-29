Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.01.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $471.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

