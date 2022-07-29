Howdoo (UDOO) Price Up 29.5% This Week

Howdoo (UDOO) traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Howdoo has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Howdoo has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,700.28 or 0.99997115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003890 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00128272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00032872 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

