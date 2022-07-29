HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $289.34 and last traded at $287.31. Approximately 4,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 745,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.26.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.69 and a 200-day moving average of $402.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.51 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in HubSpot by 203.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

