Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Up 4.6%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. 21,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,442,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $958.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

