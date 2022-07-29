Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut Huntsman from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.3 %

HUN opened at $29.17 on Monday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 369.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

