iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Raised to C$81.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IAFNF. CIBC downgraded iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF remained flat at $49.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.54.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

