Idavoll Network Hits One Day Volume of $425,181.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00725217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

