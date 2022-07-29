IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $580.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $398.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.67 and a 200 day moving average of $449.15. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $494,883,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,646,000 after purchasing an additional 382,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

