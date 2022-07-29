Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after buying an additional 48,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.96. 7,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,880. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.42.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

