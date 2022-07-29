Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.67.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $213.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

