Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.33 or 0.00871936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015652 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi.

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the exchanges listed above.

