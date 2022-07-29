Impossible Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,260.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $820,557.36 and $11,260.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Impossible Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.44 or 0.00866786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001713 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.