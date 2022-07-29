Impossible Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,260.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $820,557.36 and $11,260.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.44 or 0.00866786 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001531 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016045 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001713 BTC.
About Impossible Finance
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Impossible Finance
Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.