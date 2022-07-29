indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 3,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 961,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. Benchmark started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Insider Activity

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 140.59%. indie Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 171.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 17,562 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $119,597.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,937.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $311,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,653,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,286,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 17,562 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $119,597.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,937.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,922 shares of company stock worth $845,111. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Stories

