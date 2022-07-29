Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at B. Riley

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $655.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Articles

