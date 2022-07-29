Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Trading Down 2.3%

Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 160.54 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 161.50 ($1.95). 32,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 190,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.25 ($1.99).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.59) target price on shares of Industrials REIT in a research note on Friday.
Industrials REIT Stock Up 2.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.93. The stock has a market cap of £490.99 million and a P/E ratio of 445.28.
Industrials REIT Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Industrials REIT news, insider Louisa Bell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($41,927.71).
About Industrials REIT
Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.
Further Reading
