Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Trading Down 2.3%

Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 160.54 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 161.50 ($1.95). 32,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 190,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.25 ($1.99).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.59) target price on shares of Industrials REIT in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.93. The stock has a market cap of £490.99 million and a P/E ratio of 445.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a GBX 3.48 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Industrials REIT’s previous dividend of $3.38. Industrials REIT’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

In other Industrials REIT news, insider Louisa Bell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($41,927.71).

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

