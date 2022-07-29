Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.73. 30,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 51,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.