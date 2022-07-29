Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.99. 41,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,543,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.28.
Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,504.39% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
