Insider Buying: Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Acquires $1,248,400.00 in Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of JEF opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

