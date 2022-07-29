Insider Buying: Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Insider Purchases £9,000 in Stock

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) insider Oliver Charles Cooke bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($10,843.37).

TAVI opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Tavistock Investments Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.66 ($0.13). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.20. The stock has a market cap of £54.44 million and a P/E ratio of 162.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a GBX 0.07 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.05. Tavistock Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

