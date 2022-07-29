Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 507,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 6.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $89.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,729 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 93,197 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 270,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 60,335 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499,379 shares during the period.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.